MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Launch Pad Trampoline Park in Westover held its first Summer Carnival event on Tuesday.

Over 50 guests showed up in the first hour, with the event featuring activities, arcade games, a “ninja course” and of course, trampolines galore.

Summer Carnival event at Launch Pad Trampoline Park

When the event started at noon on Tuesday, General Manager Mike Travis found himself swamped with guests, remarking with a smile, “we aren’t usually this busy on a Tuesday.”

The Launch Pad has been operating for over six years now, though Travis has only been working there since after the pandemic.

“The owners kind of realized the need for indoor family entertainment in the area, and you know when it’s cold out there’s nowhere to go. The pools are closed, parks are closed, so they really saw that need and wanted to bring something to Morgantown.”

Travis said one of the biggest adjustments for him was getting used to the importance of weather when it comes to busy days.

“If it’s nice and 90 degrees out, it’s going to be slow. But if there’s a cloud in the sky and it starts to rain, we’re going to have a line out the front door,” Travis said.

Travis said they will even look ahead at the forecast for the week and schedule the needed staff accordingly.

Recent additions to Launch Pad include a snack bar, ticket redemption area for prizes, and 12 new arcade games coming later this week.