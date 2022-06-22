MORGANTOWN, W.Va — After more than year, Laurel College of Technology finally held the ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new facility on Wednesday.

Through the college’s partnership with Mon Health, the building that was formerly Wedgewood Medical Center is now the home of Laurel College in the Morgantown area.

Douglas Decker, executive vice president of Laurel College of Technology (WBOY image)

Even though the college is in close proximity to WVU’s Morgantown campus, executive vice president Douglas Decker says they aren’t trying to compete with anyone, “education is a very personal choice,” Decker said.

Laurel College of Technology is having a “Week of Service” at its new facility

“Anytime that we develop a new program we look at what’s here. Where is there a need, where is there a niche, where is there sustainable growth and development of careers so that when we select a program, we’re selecting something that’s going to be a long-term return on investment for our graduates,” Decker said.

The official ribbon-cutting has been delayed repeatedly since February of last year, but the school is happy to say they are fully up and running.