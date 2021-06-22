Laurel College of Technology is having a “Week of Service” at its new facility

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Laurel College of Technology kicked off its “Week of Service” on Tuesday, June 22, with a lamps and toys workshop.

Executive Vice President Doug Decker said the school has an electrical technician program, and they thought a workshop dealing with building small electrical devices would be a great way to welcome the community to the new building.

Doug Decker

When we relocated here, to our new building, in Morgantown, off Van Voorhis Road, from Westover, we wanted a way to, really, showcase the facilities to the community. And with COVID-19 restrictions lifted, we thought this was a great way and sort of a smaller environment to bring people in, get them to see firsthand what they would be doing in the program, and meet our students and teachers. And, it helps our students engage with the public, to learn some soft skills about community service and how to create a project from idea to conception. The students did all the work from developing the idea to sourcing the products and they work with the families when they come in to build and all the proceeds go to a charity. Doug Decker, Executive Vice President. Laurel College of Technology

The lamps and toys workshop, Decker said, was designed for friends, families and the general public to take part in. All the proceeds collected from the creations serve as a donation that will benefit a local animal shelter.

Students creating lamps

Students working with an instructor to create a lamp

The entire Week of Service, the executive vice president said, is themed and meant to showcase the different programs and aspects of the school.

“Tomorrow (June 23) we have a Red Cross blood drive, which is being coordinated by our nursing program students, so they’ll be here all day tomorrow,” Decker said. “Appointments are recommended for that. But, the Red Cross tells us that the summer is some of their most difficult times to find new sources of blood and to fill the bank, so we wanted to contribute and help with that. And it plugs right into our new RN, ADN degree programs here at the school and gives students a great way to begin their community service project.”

Simulation Room for nurses at Laurel College

Then on June 24, the Week of Service will continue.

“Our cosmetology students and massage students, in our clinic, are doing haircuts, styling, color, all types of services in our in our salon clinic,” Decker said. “And the proceeds and donations from that also go to our local animal shelter.”

It’s “extremely gratifying” to see the Week of Service come together in the way that it did, Decker said.

That’s because it “really exemplifies” what Laurel College wants to be as a school — and that’s “part of the fabric” of the community. That is why Decker said the public is welcome to all of the week’s events.

“We want to show our community that we’re here to support and help the community grow and thrive,” he said. “And especially during this difficult year, showing the service aspect of what we do demonstrates that we’re here to help lift everyone up around us; including the local residents, the students and those who come in to visit us directly and would benefit from the charitable donations, the blood drives, and all those things.”

Decker standing in the hair salon at Laurel College

Decker reiterated his point about how none of the week would be possible without the work of students.

He said was “extremely proud” of the student body for working so hard to coordinate and create the Week of Service.

“They’ve stepped up in every way,” he said. “We’re doing this because of their interests. It’s — without the students taking the lead on these projects, none of it would happen, so we’re extremely proud of what they’re doing now while they’re in school. And I think it just shows what they’re going to, what the great things they’re going to do when they graduate and get out into the workforce.”

Laurel College of Technology’s Week of Service runs until June 24. And as mentioned earlier, all are welcome.

“Come out and see us this week. Stop by the school, take part in the week of service events and generally just see the new campus. We’d love to have you, and hopefully, this is the first week of many more events to come and welcome the community to Laurel College of Technology here in Morgantown,” said Decker.