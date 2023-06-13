MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Laurel College of Technology is holding its “Week of Service” during the week of June 12, giving its students a chance to give back to the community.

On Tuesday, lunch was set up for students who could donate a dollar or two to eat. There was also a 50/50 raffle, along with 19 raffles set up where students could get three tickets for a dollar or twenty tickets for $5.

After lunch, a group of kids showed up to take part in the college’s STEM Day activities. These activities included college students reading books to the kids, as well as the kids getting to partake in making a rainbow and erupting volcanoes. Snacks were also provided, and the kids got to take home two books of their choice.

Kids reading with students. (WBOY Image)

Rainbow making activity. (WBOY Image)

Volcano erupting. (WBOY Image)

Raffle Bags. (WBOY Image)

All proceeds received from any monetary donations this week will go to Read West Virginia and the WVU Children’s Hospital Radiothon. From the lunch on Tuesday alone, the college had already made almost $200.

Sherri Rimel, Campus President, told a 12 News reporter why she feels it is important to get the students involved in the week of service. She said, “our students are amazing at – just the dedication and commitment that they provide every day in each of their programs. They’re always willing to give a hand and to help out. They like to give back, they have great ideas, and they always pitch in and help.”

Several years ago, when the campus moved to Morgantown from its previous location in Westover, it wanted to establish its presence in town and wanted the community to know that it planned to give back. So it got students in all of their programs to get involved as well.

(Left to Right) Camille Tinney and Addie Barber while doing an interview with 12 News. (WBOY Image)

While talking to two Cosmetology students, Addie Barber and Camille Tinney, they explained what they were most looking forward to this week, as well as why they feel it is important to take part in giving back. Tinney said, “I’d say mine is the blood drive, we’re having an ice cream bar, and honestly just sitting out here and engaging with everyone, us all coming together as one and donating for such a great cause for the children, and just helping out in any way that we can.” Barber added why she likes to volunteer and help out, “I have done volunteer work and I have found the best way to do something for yourself is for other people so I find that doing things for others helps me tremendously as well. So, as we’re helping these children, I feel like it’s also helping us.”

The college will continue its week of service on Wednesday, which is its biggest day of events during the week. The day will start with the student salon being open from 9 a.m. to 4:40 p.m., and the esthetics clinic being open between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. There will also be an American Red Cross blood drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., where nursing students will be on-site helping. The ice cream sundae bar is open starting at 12 p.m. in the Laurel Great Room, and we cannot forget the Roley Polly Egg-roll food truck being at the college between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Click here for the full schedule of events during the Week of Service.