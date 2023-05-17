MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Lauren’s Wish, a nonprofit that help those struggling with drug addiction in the Morgantown area, broke ground on a new memorial garden Wednesday, that will create a space for remembrance and reflection.

Officials with Lauren’s Wish said the garden will stand as a symbol for the community and represent the problems of those who face addiction in the state. Those officials also added that Lauren’s Garden will allow the victims of addiction to be remembered in a caring way.

“So many of us dealing with addiction in our families, all around us, with friends. And then us families wanted to honor our family members that have passed. So, it is a good place for us to do that,” said Kathy Boyle, a volunteer and garden organizer at Lauren’s Wish. “There has been such an outpouring of people that have come forward, so we are so grateful.”

Volunteers added that Lauren’s Wish can help those struggling with drug use find a place to detox, like a long-term facility or a halfway house, that will help them.

“At Lauren’s Wish, we’re trying to do something special, we are trying to make addiction not look as bad all over the place. So, we want to make something that is—that can grow, and can grow, and can grow, so this a beginning of a stage,” said Lind Murray, Director of Programming at Lauren’s Wish.

Murray said the garden is for the community and not just for those struggling with addiction. He also said the garden project will be going on for the rest of the year. Anyone looking to donate or help with the garden can call their office at (304) 241-4000.

It will be located behind Hazel’s House of Hope in Morgantown which houses Lauren’s Wish.