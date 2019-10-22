Lawmaker hoping to lead caravan to Canada to buy affordable drugs

MORGANTOWN, W.VA. – If you have diabetes without proper or any insurance, managing your condition can be very difficult.

The reason is that the drug insulin, which many diabetics need to survive can be expensive in the United States. With the help of some colleagues, Barbara Fleischauer, a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, said she wants to help relieve some of the financial burdens.

They hope to do so by taking constituents to a Walmart in the Niagra Falls area in Canada through what they are calling an insulin caravan. The trip is less than five hours each way and they will be travelling on Sunday, December 8.

At a press conference on Tuesday, at the Monongalia Health County Health Department, Fleischauer laid out the plan. The caravan will include diabetics from Virginia, who will travel to Morgantown, before travelling up to Canada with Fleischauer’s group.

“We know we can do it,” Fleischauer said. “We want to do it for the need and we want to talk about the need for legislation.”

She said she wants to pass a bill in the next legislative session similar to what Colorado passed in May. Colorado’s bill puts a monthly cap on insulin co-pay at $100 per month and that’s across the board, regardless of how much or what type of insulin diabetics use, leaving insurance companies to pay the rest.

Delegate Fleischauer said the plan is to take two buses that can each seat 56 people to Canada but the problem is travellers will need passports and other supplies, which are not readily available to some because of financial barriers.

That is why she said they are in need of donations from the public to help members of the caravan afford the trip. One of her colleagues, Delegate Dave Pethtel, said he and his wife had already donated to the caravan and that he encouraged others who can to do so.

“I believe that we should be doing all we can to help people with prescription drug costs especially insulin a drug that many people need that’s very costly,” Pethtel said.

He said he hopes to work in a bipartisan fashion to help get the bill passed. He was not the only other delegate from across the aisle hoping to co-sponsor a bill in the next legislative session.

Delegate Rodney Pyles was also in attendance at a press conference, Tuesday.

“We certainly want to do something to help those people who rely on insulin,” Pyles said. “People have died because they have not been able to afford it, cost keeps escalating.”

That message was echoed by Dr. Laura Davisson, who treats diabetic patients at WVU hospital. She said patients some patients are rationing their medicine but that rationing can lead to death.

Dr. Davisson said patients are often put on cheaper insulin but the problem is it’s not always good because some patients need the expensive, fast-acting versions, which they simply cannot afford.