MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Looking for a change? Legal Aid of West Virginia will be holding a name change clinic in just a couple of weeks at the WVU College of Law.

Registration is required beforehand and can be completed at the Legal Aid of West Virginia website by clicking the “apply for help now” button on the top right of the page, or by calling 866-255-4370.

The clinic will offer free, in-person legal assistance to anyone looking to begin the legal name change process through the help of professional and student attorneys.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 1 and parking will be free.