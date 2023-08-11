MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — LEVELS Arcade and Bar held its ribbon-cutting ceremony at its Walnut Street location Friday afternoon, just in time for students to return to Morgantown.

The ribbon cutting was held with co-owner Maxwell Cummons and Main Street Morgantown. LEVELS Arcade specializes in arcade games and draft beer selections which those in attendance said make perfect for a fun night downtown Morgantown.

“We’ve got duck pin upstairs; you’ve got your big new games on this floor. and the basement will continue to grow with some pinballs, some retros, you got pool tables down there, and a couple of other games,” Cummons said. “It means everything, I have poured my heart and soul into this. So, you know, we are really excited to be back, and we really want to show everybody the best time that we can.”

Cummons added that the City of Morgantown has been extremely welcoming to the arcade business and that many of the customers have been supportive. The bar has 48 brews on tap on the main level and 12 taps in the basement. Starting at 9 p.m., the arcade is only available for those aged 21 and up.

“We’ve got everything, it’s a full wall of taps. We do very well with ciders and sours, IPAs, a lot of your craft locals, and obviously your domestics. So, we’ve got a little bit of everything here,” Cummons said.

The arcade is located at 228 Walnut Street right next door to the Morgantown Arts Party.