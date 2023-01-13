MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Libera launched its “Lila Bear explor(her) club” Friday to help young girls in West Virginia.

Each subscription box will feature educational and inspirational material that teaches 7 to 12-year-old girls about famous locations and people in and from W.Va.

The nonprofit organization said they hope these boxes will inspire girls to learn, explore, empower themselves, teach STEM as well as sciences and show that they can change the world.

The first Lila Bear box, called “Reach For The Moon,” was inspired by NASA pioneer, mathematician and West Virginia native, Katherine Johnson.

“Being able to inspire a youth and show them a role model who grew up in West Virginia like them and then went on and believed in themselves and have achieved amazing things for the entire world, that to me is so fulfilling and inspiring and I’m excited to take this impact even further,” said Kelsey Riggi, director of special projects at Libera.

Additionally, the Lila Bear explor(her) club will employ youths who are aging out of the foster care system, with all proceeds generated used to help fund Libera’s future projects.

