MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — People often walk their dogs in a park. Thursday, June 16, Morgantown saw people from all over the country walking their dogs into Mylan Park for the Liberty Classic Dog Show.

The show takes place in the Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center from June 16 until June 19. The event runs from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day. The fee to attend is $5 per car.

“You’re welcome to be here,” Show Chair Karen McBee said. “We’d like to see you and if you have questions, stop and talk to any of us.”

Dog at the Liberty Classic Dog Show (WBOY – Image)

Dog lovers that attend will be surrounded by dogs as the event features approximately 500 dogs per day. Even if you’re not familiar with what happens at dog shows, McBee encouraged people to attend to get a better idea of everything that occurs.

“You can go through the grooming area and see how people are grooming dogs. You can watch the rings and see the procedure for judges to go over the dogs and how everything is run at a dog show,” McBee said. “It’s more exciting than just watching it on television because you’re right here and get to see the actual thing happening.”

Dog at the Liberty Classic Dog Show (WBOY – Image)

There are conformation, obedience and rally competitions at the event.

“There’s a lot of comradery here. People come, work together, they show together and they help each other at the dog shows,” McBee said. “On top of that, they are friends as well as competitors. It is a very competitive sport because everyone is vying for their championship titles.”

The Western Pennslyvania Kennel Association and the Greater Clarksburg West Virginia Kennel Club hosted the event together.

“This event–takes a good year to put it together–so we get excited 365 days a year while we are preparing for this,” McBee said.