MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — In a land before time, dinosaurs walked the earth, and soon, you’ll be able to see what they might have looked like!

The traveling exhibit, Jurassic Quest, announced in a Facebook post on Monday that it will be returning to Mylan Park in Morgantown from April 7 to April 9 in 2023. If you’re wondering what a Jurassic Quest is or you weren’t able to make it to their last visit, Jurassic Quest is a family-friendly, all-ages interactive exhibit that features a variety of dinosaur animatronics, rides and activities.

Baby dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest (WBOY Image)

Jurassic Quest dinosaur trainer Caleb Hughes said to 12 News in a previous interview that the exhibit tries to keep up with modern scientific discoveries to ensure that their creatures are as accurate as possible.

“The goal is to help train up young scientists because dinosaurs are a great gateway science into anthropology, biology, geology, history and more,” Hughes said. “In addition to that, the number of questions we get at the fossil table of curious minds on over to the pillars where kids say, ‘This is the best day of my life’ really makes this job truly rewarding.”

Highlights of this year’s exhibit include:

A 50-foot-long megalodon

A life-sized T-rex

Places to dig for fossils

Baby dinosaurs!

A moving dino ride (must be under 10 years old and less than 140 lbs.)

Tickets are available at the Jurassic Quest website, children two and under are admitted for free, and reduced rates are available to police officers and veterans.