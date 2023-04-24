MAIDSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — 200 cancer patients, survivors and family members are making the trip to the nation’s capital to urge lawmakers to fund childhood cancer programs. One of those voices and stories that will be heard is 13-year-old Maidsville, West Virginia resident, and childhood cancer survivor, Larkin Coker.

Larkin Coker in front of the U.S. Capitol building a few years ago (Courtesy of WVU Medicine)

Coker is speaking at the 12th annual Alliance for Childhood Cancer Action Days, a two-day event, hoping to ensure that childhood cancer research remains a priority. Coker was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma, a potentially life-threatening disease, more than five years ago.

13 months after treatment, Coker went into remission. To listen to Coker’s story in a 2018 video by WVU Medicine, click here.

According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Cancer is the second leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 14. The group predicts about 9,910 children in the United States under 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2023.