Local church host turkey dinner fundraiser

CORE, W.Va. – A local church held their annual “Turkey Supper” fundraiser in Monongalia County.

Olive United Methodist Church gave out over 250 take-out turkey dinners to people in their community. Pastor John Brosky stated they only did take out this year due to the pandemic.

“Normally this would be more of a community event with people dining in and visiting but we just can’t do that this year,” said Brosky.

The funds raised from this event went back into the ministry so they can give back to the community. To learn more information or check out upcoming events at the church you can check out their Facebook Page.