MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Local community protection and assistance services made their way out to Morgantown Municipal Airport for military-based training on Friday.

Morgantown’s fire departments, law enforcement, emergency management, local hospitals and chemical and medical companies came out to participate in the training directed by the U.S. Army. This training occurs at least four times throughout the United States, usually in major populated areas like Miami, Las Vegas and Manhattan.

This specific training was for mass causality decontamination. Jeff Taylor with the Department of the Army Civilian spoke with 12 News about the specific scenario for this training.

“This scenario today is a military aircraft that was carrying some hazardous material, it had an engine problem and had to do a cautionary landing here at the airport. It ended up actually being a crash landing by the time they made it here and some of the hazardous material was released, so we have some victims that require decontamination and some medical treatment as a result of the exposure to that hazardous material,” Taylor said.

The crew for this exercise involved both volunteer actors and mannequins in the training, dressing in average civilian clothes and makeup in order to appear to be injured as the scenario would suggest. Mannequins were used in training transportation and hospital services as well as on-site training which involved live actors.

With tents set up consecutively throughout the airport, the training operated in the order of “decontaminating” civilians in the front-end tents and providing treatment for those in back-end tents.

Incorporating local service units in this training came with many benefits as Taylor said, “You can sit in a room and talk all day long, but until you actually get out on the ground and do it, these soldiers get an opportunity to see how the fire department works and what their policies and procedures and techniques are for the things that they do. It gives the first responders, the local first responders an opportunity to see the military’s capability, but from a command perspective, it gives them the opportunity to kind of, iron out any challenges, any rough spots. You don’t want to meet for the first time on the morning of an actual real-world event taking place.”

Although the total amount of participants for the training was hard to come by, at least 300 military personnel were reported before including counts of local services.