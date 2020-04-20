Local library holds 15 day reading challenge

Monongalia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One local library is trying to encourage the community to keep reading during the coronavirus pandemic with an interactive online contest.

The Morgantown Public Library is hosting a 15 day reading challenge through April 30th.

The challenge has a category for kids up to age 12 and for people ages 13 and up. Anyone who logs at least three books read online is entered into a drawing to win prizes. Each three books is a new entry into the drawings.

“For people who want to focus, who need something to do each day, it’s a way to participate and keep track of what books you’ve been reading during this time. It’s one small thing we can do to try to help build a little more community and keep in touch with our patrons,” said library director Sarah Palfrey.

More information about the challenge is available on the library’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories