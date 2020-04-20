Local library holds 15 day reading challenge

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One local library is trying to encourage the community to keep reading during the coronavirus pandemic with an interactive online contest.

The Morgantown Public Library is hosting a 15 day reading challenge through April 30th.

The challenge has a category for kids up to age 12 and for people ages 13 and up. Anyone who logs at least three books read online is entered into a drawing to win prizes. Each three books is a new entry into the drawings.

“For people who want to focus, who need something to do each day, it’s a way to participate and keep track of what books you’ve been reading during this time. It’s one small thing we can do to try to help build a little more community and keep in touch with our patrons,” said library director Sarah Palfrey.

More information about the challenge is available on the library’s website.