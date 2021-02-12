Local motorcycle club donates hundreds of stuffed animals to WVU Medicine Children’s

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Brothers in Blue Motorcycle Club – Black Diamond Chapter made a special delivery to WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown, Friday.

Club members dropped off 270 stuffed animals they have collected. The drive was part of the “Freddie’s Teddies” program, members said.

“We would like to thank WVU Medicine Children’s for giving us the opportunity to help put smiles on a lot of wonderful children going through rough times,” the club stated.

The club has made similar donations in the past, including one to the first responders in Marion County in 2019.