MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A non-profit organization is moving forward to help restore the original Morgantown post office building constructed in 1913.

The Historic Morgantown Post Office Building, Inc. (HPO) has focused its efforts towards the preservation of the old post office building at 107 High Street in downtown Morgantown, which served the community into the early 1970s, according to a HPO release.

HPO has made progress on various projects, including the replacement of the deteriorating roof, but there is still much more to be done.

Local Rotarians supporting The Historic Morgantown Post Office, Inc. (L to R: Billy Atkins, HPO Board Member; Andy Price, Morgantown North Rotary; Dylan Sheldon, Morgantown Rotary; Michael Miller and Jamie Summerlin from the Rotary Club of Cheat Lake.)

To secure up to $20,000 from the “Façade and Interior Grant Program” offered by the City of Morgantown, HPO required a 30% match ($6,000 for the full grant). The Morgantown, Morgantown North and Cheat Lake Rotary clubs collaborated to provide the required match, $3,000 by the Rotary Club of Cheat Lake, $2,500 by Morgantown Rotary Club and $500 by Morgantown North Rotary Club.

“With the funds provided by the grant and the match, the HPO was able to secure the services of Construction Design Company (CDC) of Morgantown, and the repairs are currently underway,” the release said.

The Monongalia Arts Center, Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia and the Morgantown History Museum call the facility home.

Those who wish to donate to HPO can do so on its website or by mailing a check to PO Box 26, Morgantown, W.Va. 26507.