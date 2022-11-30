STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) – First responder agencies in Granville, Star City and Westover are teaming up and participating in the annual ‘Shop with a First Responder’ program. The program hopes to provide less fortunate families and kids in the area with gifts just in time for the holiday season.

Star City Police Chief Jessica Colebank told 12 News that the program has been able to help more than 100 kids each year. “Being able to give kids a nice Christmas is what it’s all about really,” Colebank said. “So, we’re glad to participate.”

The program also gives kids a chance to become more comfortable with asking for help from first responders. “We want that connection with kids that they’re not afraid of us,” Colebank said. “We want them to come to us when they need us and in essence, this is a time of need for them right now during the holidays.”

The departments plan to shop soon to fill some of those wish list items for children. The more donations they receive, the bigger the impact can be on a child’s Christmas morning.

“We could always use more donations,” Chief Colebank said. “The more donations, the more kids we can help.”

If you’d like to donate, you can stop by Granville or Star City’s town hall to deliver a check with “shop with a cop” in the memo line.

“Any and all donations are helpful,” Chief Colebank said.