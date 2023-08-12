MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A great team usually holds a bond with each other that mimics love like families, a bond that was demonstrated on Saturday at the Answer for Cancer Charity Softball Tournament at White Park in Morgantown.

A group of local athletes took it upon themselves to make a difference by organizing and hosting their own charity event, inspired by Bob Huggins and his work for the cause.

“I have a huge connection with Bob Huggins, he’s like a second father to me and just being around him, seeing how much he does for the cancer endowment, we wanted to pick up and go right along with it,” Courtney Sandy, co-founder of the Answer for Cancer Softball Tournament, said.

All proceeds from this event went towards the Norma Mae Huggins Endowment in hopes to find a cure for a disease that affects nearly 2,000,000 individuals in the United States alone.

The opening ceremony began at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday with a special tribute to the tournament’s “honorary captain,” Harper Chapman. Harper passed away in January of this year due to neuroblastoma at the age of 14 months old.

Harper was the daughter of softball teammates Faith and Keith Chapman, who attended the tournament and received a plaque in Harper’s honor during the opening ceremony.

Pictured: Keith and Faith Chapman holding plaque in honor of late-daughter, Harper. (WBOY photo)

12 teams with 12 athletes participated in the tournament, making the event a day-long festivity. Food vendors and activities for children were also provided by the group to encourage athletes to bring their families out for the fun.

Miss West Virginia was also in attendance at the tournament providing free haircuts for anyone willing.

“Post-COVID, its important to have a community and be able to come outside, play a sport, get some fresh air,” Matt Luther, co-founder of the tournament, said.

The group plans to start holding this event annually.