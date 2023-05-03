MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Back Door, a Morgantown bar established in 1992 announced on Facebook Sunday that it will be closing its doors later in May.

The owner of The Back Door, Johnny Gentile, said in a post that the bar is closing due to “circumstances that were out of [his] control and not of [his] doing.”

It’s been said that all good things must come to an end….. Well due to circumstances that were out of my control and not of my doing-34 years of being a bartender, bar manager and bar owner of The Backdoor is coming to an abrupt end. We will be giving a Final Last Call on Saturday May 20th. I’m truly heartbroken. -The Back Door on Facebook

The bar’s final night of operation will be May 20. The Back Door’s hours are 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Wednesday to Saturday.