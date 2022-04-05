MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza in Morgantown has announced that it has closed its doors for the last time.

According to a Facebook post by the pizza shop, after seven years of serving High Street in Morgantown, Lotsa served its last pizza on April 4.

“We want to thank each one of our wonderful guests and employees for supporting us for almost 7 years,” said the post. “We are extremely humbled that we were able to keep the restaurant going as long as we did.”

The post also said that the last two years during the pandemic were difficult for the business.

“Morgantown will always hold a special place in our heart,” the post continued. “So many great memories were made at 419 High Street,” and making a reference to the area’s party scene, concluded by saying, “even the ones you can’t remember.”