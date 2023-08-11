MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Lucky Duck Discounters was welcomed to the Morgantown community as it opened its doors to the public on Friday.

Just minutes before opening, the line was backed up clear to the next store over. Once the store opened, the crowd flooded in with their blue bags, which were handed out for people to fill up with store items. General Manager, Melissa Coffield referred to the new store as “Black Friday every day.”

On Friday, all items inside the bins were only $10. Prices will continue to drop every consecutive day of the week, to as low as $1 before going back up to $10 on Friday. Outside of the bins, everything else had retail prices labeled on them. Coffield also mentioned that no items get thrown away as they make mystery boxes on Thursdays with items that may be left over.

Prices of items in bins every day of the week. (WBOY Image)

“I think it’s a great opportunity in today’s economy. We all know that pricings gone up at the grocery stores, so you have to cut back a little bit in other places. We have clothes, we have kids toys, we have hair products.. I mean whatever you need, we’ve got it here at Lucky Duck,” Coffield said.

Just a few of the larger retail items include:

Air conditioners

Refrigerators

Baby strollers

Car seats

Coffee Makers

If you want a chance to save extra money, you can download the Clover app, where for every 100 points you get, you earn a 5% off coupon for the next time you shop!

The store is open Mondays through Saturdays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It’s been recommended to show up early for deals on Fridays, because it is “first come, first find.”

You can find Lucky Duck Discounters at 381 Patteson Drive in Morgantown as well as other locations across West Virginia including New Martinsville, Wheeling, and Glen Dale. For more information or updates on the store, you can find them on the store’s Facebook page.