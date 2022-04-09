WESTOVER, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Spay Neuter Assistance Program (M-SNAP) hosted its “A Million Reasons to Celebrate” event at the Morgantown Mall on Saturday.

A large celebration was held honoring M-SNAP for hitting its $1 Million fundraising mark in 2021.

Since mailing its first voucher in October 2008, M-SNAP has paid $1 Million for spay and neuter surgeries, performed by 12 local veterinary clinics that accept the spay and neuter assistance vouchers. M-SNAP has fixed almost 12,000 dogs and cats, helping reduce pet overpopulation in Monongalia County.

“If you don’t spay and neuter your pet there is health consequences and there is an over population consequence, and the pounds and shelters don’t want to have to put down perfectly healthy animals because their parents didn’t get them fixed,” said Gisele Toothman, Store Manager of ReTails the thrift store for M-SNAP.

Retails by M-SNAP, the organization’s thrift store in the Morgantown Mall, is accepting donations and selling new and gently used merchandise in a new space located right next door to the original ReTails. Since it opened in February 2010, this unique thrift store has contributed $196,195 toward reaching this $1 million mark. The celebration is also a way to thank volunteers, donors, shoppers, and mall staff for their support of the organization.

“The vouchers are available for Monongalia County residents, but there are other organizations that have them,” Toothman said. “And to get our voucher, you just have to give the voucher line a call, leave a message, a caller will get back with to you. But we do ask that you accept calls from unknown numbers because we’re all volunteers and it will be our name that shows up. Once you’re on the line, we call you back, you get the packet in the mail. And we have several vet’s that will take care of it for you.”

Local animal welfare groups joined M-SNAP promoting the spay and neuter programs along with some animal shelters, animal foster homes, some trap neuter and return programs, and people willing to transport animals and share information. Some animals were featured throughout the event that were seeking their forever home.

“Everything is donated, we’re all volunteers, we don’t have one paid person. And we’re so fortunate in this county that we get awesome donations. And we also get donations from outside our county,” Toothman said. “Our volunteers are awesome, most of them are a little bit older, they have jobs, they’re retired, they have families, but the one thing we have in common is that we’re all pet lovers.”

Attendees could register at the event for the chance to win door prizes, bid on auction items, take part in a $100 Scavenger Hunt, and play Doggie Musical Chairs. A variety of vendors were also on hand, and there were games for kids and teens. Dogs and cats with handlers made their rounds selling 50/50 tickets.