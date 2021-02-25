M-SNAP hosts 3rd annual voucher event during Spay/Neuter Awareness Month

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Spay Neuter Assistance Program (M-SNAP) held its third annual spay and neuter voucher event on Thursday.

February 23rd was considered “World Spay Day.”

The event was held at Retailers in the Morgantown Mall in honor of Spay/Neuter Awareness Month.

M-SNAP hosts the event every year to ensure that pets are being spayed or neutered, even if the owner cannot afford it. The event wasn’t just for house pets but also for people who wanted to help take care of stray or feral animals.

Organizers turned their attention to cats this year by only giving out vouchers to help cats get taken care of. Nancy Young, who helped organize the event, explained that the situation with cats in local shelters has been dire.

“The number of cats that are being euthanized in our county shelter is just awful. So, we’re addressing the cat population this year,” Young explained.

Young explained that events like these are crucial to making sure every pet is taken care of and properly spayed and neutered. She stated that typically, the voucher claiming process is done over the phone and can take weeks to process.

On Thursday, she was able to help give out approximately 200 vouchers in two hours.