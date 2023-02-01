MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Magic Shine Auto Spa opened its doors in Morgantown on Wednesday as it hopes to offer a new kind of car wash experience to the area.

They offer many different services to take care of your vehicle from washing, waxing and detailing. “You name it, we do it,” Owner Shawn Uphold said.

Magic Shine Auto Spa (WBOY – Image)

The company has a mobile unit in Orlando, but Uphold wanted to bring the business back to his home state.

“It’s been a long two months of preparations and getting everything into the shop and we’re happy to be here and service everybody in Morgantown,” Uphold said.

People can make an appointment on Magic Shine Auto Spa’s website.

Magic Shine Auto Spa is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. You can find them located at 1063 Green Bag Road.