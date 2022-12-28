MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – You probably have heard of a spa for people, but how about for vehicles? Now, Magic Shine Auto Spa will be able to give your vehicle a refreshing look.

Magic Shine Auto Spa will come to Morgantown in February according to the company’s Facebook page. Some of the services they offer include full detailing, a quick wash and wax, paint correction, ceramic coating, ozone treatment, headlight restoration and more.

They plan to open Feb. 1, 2023 and will be located at 1063 Greenbag Road in Morgantown. If you’d like more information, click here to check out the group’s website.