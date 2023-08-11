MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Main Street Morgantown held its fifth Arts Walk Friday evening on High Street with the theme of “Game Time.”

The Arts Walks are vibrant monthly street fairs showcasing local arts and crafts from Morgantown’s creative community and span the months of April through October. Arts Walks are organized by Main Street Morgantown with support from the City of Morgantown, the Monongalia County Commission, Morgantown Parking Authority, and West Virginia University.

“The arts are super important value to our organization. We want to support arts, and arts entrepreneurship through giving artists an opportunity to sell their wares downtown, add some vibrancy, and then give the community, our tourist, our visiting mountaineers a vibrant place to come eat and to play,” said Amy Loomis, Executive Director of Main Street Morgantown.

From August to October, Arts Walk moves to the second Friday of the month to embrace the summer evening atmosphere. Officials with the Arts Walk said that the program draws significant foot traffic to downtown, attracting people of all ages from across the city and state. They said that the August Arts Walk 2023 will feature over 60 artists from Morgantown and surrounding areas.