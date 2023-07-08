MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Downtown Morgantown was the place to be on Saturday as Main Street Morgantown held their fourth Arts Walk of the year with the theme of Kids and Kids at Heart.

Many family-friendly hands-on activities took place in Courthouse Square, and vendors, artists and musicians lined both sides of High Street, as the street fair showcased local arts and crafts from the community.

The goal of Main Street Morgantown’s Arts Walk is to draw significant foot traffic to downtown Morgantown and attract an audience of all ages.

Ava Vavrick, promotion and marketing coordinator for Main Street Morgantown, said, “I think events like Arts Walk just bring people downtown and remind people that positive things go on downtown, and there is lots of great stores down here to support, lots of great restaurants, and it’s just a way to revitalize, or a way to prop up our downtown.”

Next month’s Main Street Morgantown Arts Walk will be held on August 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.