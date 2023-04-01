MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Main Street Morgantown will hold the first Arts Walk of 2023 on April 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Morgantown.

According to a Main Street Morgantown release, the free Arts Walk series showcases local art and artists and is held on the second Saturday of each month, April to July, then every second Friday, August to October.

“We see this event as a creative community street festival, where individuals can come together to celebrate and appreciate art, music, and food,” the release said.

For updates on featured artists and their location, you can follow @mainstreetmorgantown on Facebook and Instagram.