Make-a-Wish foundation postponing wish fulfillment that includes travel

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – COVID-19 has affected many organizations and events around the country. For the employees at Make-a-Wish, they feel even more devastated about not being able to make these children happy, and forget about their illness for a day.

“It’s not just about sending them on a trip to florida, its not just about meeting their favorite celebrity,” said Make-a-Wish Representative Jackie Auten. “We are literally helping them save their lives, by giving them the opportunity to forget about everything their going through for one moment.”

With the risk of traveling during the pandemic, some of those wishes have been postponed. Along with wishes, many fundraising events have been either cancelled or postponed which can cause a lot of hardship for the organization in the future. The funding they receive from donations is what makes it possible for these children’s dreams to come true.

“Like our kids and their wishes, the world hit the pause button. So, once that green light comes and we’re go for go we’re going to be ready more than ever to start granting wishes,”​ said Auten.

During this break from wishes, the foundation is putting forth all their efforts to funding. This is so when the time comes, no child’s wish is forgotten.

“At the end of this very dark tunnel were going through, there is a light. Just like when a wish comes true, we are that beacon of light for our wish kids,” said Auten. “I hope by getting involved with make a wish, that can be a beacon of light for people to keep their positivity during this tough time.”​

One event that will still be going on is their Web Walk. This will take place of the annual “Walk for Wishes,” to practice social distancing while also raising money for the organizations. Every child in Make-a-Wish gets a funding of $4,400.

The Web Walk will be held on April 18 as an interactive run on Facebook live. To learn more about the event, and different way you can donate to the foundation, you can visit their website.