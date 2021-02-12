Make-A-Wish Foundation to host “Heartfelt Wishes” for West Virginia children facing critical illness

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Make-A-Wish Foundation, a nonprofit that grants wishes for critically ill children, is asking the public to join its Heartfelt Wishes event, a virtual family Valentine’s Day fundraiser, on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 3 p.m.

The event will be hosted by the Charleston and Morgantown, West Virginia, regional offices and will feature an afternoon of family fun via Zoom, including crafts, contests, and even a visit from Cupid himself. Jackie Auten, Regional Manager of the Make-A-Wish Morgantown office, said although this event is billed for families it’s open to everyone.

Auten

This event is targeted towards everybody. Anybody and everybody is welcome to participate, and for $40, they will get the digital event package. We will email that out to that couple, that family, that group, whoever wants to participate. And it will include everything they need to print out at home. They can run to the store for the ingredients for our Cupid’s Crunch that we will be making, and it’s just going to be a great time. But, absolutely, anybody is welcome to join, definitely. Jackie Auten – Regional Manager, Northern West Virginia

Cupid’s Crunch, Auten said, is a special type of Valentine’s Day popcorn that she guarantees will be “delicious”.

She said it fits in with the general goal of the Heartfelt Wishes Event, which is to have fun but also raise money in the process. The goal is to raise $4,400, which is the average cost it takes to grant a wish for a Wish Kid.

Wish Kid getting her wish granted. Courtesy of: Make-A-Wish

When it’s all said and done on Sunday, Auten and her team hope to have enough money to fund one wish.

“Despite the pandemic, we are still granting wishes, very much so,” she said. “That’s why we need the community to participate in events just like Heartfelt Wishes so that we can still raise the money to grant the wishes that are very necessary for our wish kids.”

The importance of hope to Make-A-Wish Kids in a time of COVID-19 and uncertainty is “essential”, Auten said.

They have gone through “heck and back”, from being stuck in a hospital, constant doctor visits, to now being stuck at home.

“They’ve had to stay inside and they can’t see their friends,” Auten said. “And they can’t go back to school like normal kids, so what we do for them is provide them with an outlet of hope and that is so crucial now more than ever. These kids need it so badly.”

Wish Kid learning his wish was granted. Courtesy of: Make-A-Wish

Recently, Auten said, a child was granted her wish of an online shopping spree. They received a new iPad, iPhone, desk, chair and clothes. All of these items are being put to good use right now as this child now is a virtual freshman at West Virginia University.

This case proves the kind of difference Make-A-Wish can make on children’s lives.

“Because of Make-A-Wish, we were able to give her the confidence that she needs to succeed in college, so that was a really cool wish that we just did recently,” Autens said.

Another child’s life could be transformed through the Heartfelt Wishes event. It will be up to the public to show up and show their support, Auten said.

Wish Kid getting her wish granted. Courtesy of: Make-A-Wish

The cost to participate is $40 (plus processing fees) per family. The cost for Wish Families is $30 (plus

processing fees). The deadline to register is Friday, February 5, 2021, by 3 p.m. To reserve a spot, please purchase tickets online.

If you can’t make it but want to spread the love to local wish kids on Valentine’s Day, then Auten asks that the public to please consider making a donation to help grant wishes online.

As part of Make-A-Wish’s ongoing efforts to support Wish Kids and Families, the organization will be having its annual Walk For Wishes event this spring. It will be in April and feature a drive-thru style for the first time ever.