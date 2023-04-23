MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Make-A-Wish Foundation held its 7th annual Walk For Wishes event in Morgantown at the WVU Recreation Center. The event raised more than $106,000 to help make the wishes of sick West Virginia children a reality.

Several Make-A-Wish kids shared their experiences with the foundation at the event and told stories about their treatment to attendees. Afterward, more than 100 participants gathered for a walk on the WVU campus around the Recreation Center soccer fields.

“Without the community’s support and the funds that we raised through this event, we wouldn’t be able to grant wishes and do what we do,” said Vanessa Zweig, a Regional Manager for the Make a Wish Foundation. “There’s nothing like seeing the joy in a child’s eye when you tell them ‘you’re getting a wish,’ and then realizing they can have essentially anything they want for their wish.”

The event also featured a number of games, prizes, and even a raffle for a brand-new grill. To make a donation or to learn more about the Make-A-Wish Foundation, you can visit its website here.