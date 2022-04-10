MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mal’s Local Fresh Produce held a grand reopening on April 10 at 312 Old Cheat Road in Morgantown.

The reopening was held after the store was renovated, adding a 60 foot raised garden bed which will house cut flowers, root crops like beets and radishes, herbs, plants, trees, shrubs and vegetable plants. There are also more local vendor options like eggs, honey, grass-fed beef, and wild salmon.

Free food was served, like fruit and vegetable cups, fajitas, brownies and chili. For kids, there were bunnies, a bounce house and a plant a seed section in the new raised garden bed for kids to plant a sunflower, as well as a green bean to take home.

“It’s just an event for the community honestly. We need stuff like this around here for the kids to smile and the parents to bring their kids to, so I’m very happy for anyone that’s able to make it out. To check out the changes, and to ultimately just have a fun day with their family,“ said Mallory Moholt, Mal’s Fresh Local Produce Owner.

The Mal’s Local Fresh Produce in Morgantown is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Moholt expressed interest in hosting educational courses for kids in the future to teach them how to grow plants.