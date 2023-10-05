STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after police say he admitted to selling cocaine after officers found drugs at his home in Star City.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, officers with the Star City Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Trovato Drive, according to a criminal complaint.

Matthew Hamlin

During that time, officers detained Matthew Hamlin, 20, of Star City, who was living at the residence, the complaint states.

In the search, officers located “several bags” of marijuana, as well as other bags containing cocaine, a 40mm pistol, a 12 gauge shotgun and U.S. currency, officers said.

Hamlin told officers “he was selling the cocaine,” according to the complaint.

As a result of the search, Hamlin was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.