MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a woman in the head during an argument in Monongalia County.

On May 14, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were notified of a shooting which took place at Healthy Heights Village in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Shaun LaPointe

While en route to the residence, deputies said they were informed that a victim “had been shot in the head” by Shaun LaPointe, 42, of Morgantown.

When deputies arrived on scene, they were able to remove the victim from the scene and she was able to receive medical treatment and speak with law enforcement in relation to the shooting incident, according to the complaint.

During that time, the victim told deputies that she and LaPointe “were involved in a verbal argument,” and LaPointe “retrieved a firearm” and “then placed [it] in front of her face”; when the victim “attempted to swat the firearm from her face,” LaPointe “pulled the trigger, discharging a bullet from the firearm,” deputies said.

The bullet then struck the victim “in the right side of her head”; in an interview, LaPointe said that during the verbal argument, “he did retrieve a firearm from the bedroom,” according to the complaint.

LaPointe has been charged with attempted murder. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.