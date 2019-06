MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A man entered a plea Wednesday in Monongalia County Circuit Court on a sex charge.

On June 12, Eric Snyder pleaded no contest in front of Judge Debra Scudiere to a charge of first degree sexual abuse.

Snyder’s plea agreement has him serving 1-5 years in prison, and he must register as a sex offender upon his release. He will also be on 10 years of extended supervision after being released.

Snyder will begin his sentence June 25.