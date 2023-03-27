MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop led to a foot pursuit on Wednesday.

Daiquan Barbee

According to the criminal complaint against Daiquan Barbee, the incident started just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday when an officer saw a minivan with a “busted out” rear window traveling left of center.

The officer said Barbee was in the back of the minivan, and as the officer spoke with the driver, the officer smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

When another officer arrived for backup, the two had Barbee and the driver exit the vehicle to conduct a search, according to the complaint. The officer found a backpack on the floorboard next to where Barbee was sitting, according to the complaint. Officers said they found more than 30 grams of marijuana in one plastic bag inside the backpack, as well as six smaller baggies with 3.5 grams of marijuana inside each.

Barbee then allegedly ran from the officers, with one of the officers following him on foot, and the other staying behind to continue the search of the vehicle. According to the complaint, Barbee was able to briefly get away, before he was found about 30 minutes later lying on the hill between Falling Run Road and College Avenue.

After he was spotted, he attempted to run again, according to the complaint, but he was taken into custody on Stewart Street. At that time, officers say they found two more baggies containing 3.5 grams of marijuana each in his pockets, as well as $118 in cash and a small digital scale.

He was charged with possession with intent to deliver and taken to the North Central Regional Jail where he is being held on $25,000 bail.