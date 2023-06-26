MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is facing multiple charges after court documents allege he overdosed on fentanyl during a car trip with a child to buy the drug, was released on a personal recognizance bond, then proceeded to rob a woman in Morgantown.

Amanda Carroll Jamad Harris

The first incident happened on June 19, according to a criminal complaint with matching details to a criminal complaint against Amanda Carroll, 34, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, who was charged with DUI with child endangerment.

Jamad Harris, 42, who has Myrtle Beach and Friendsville, Maryland addresses listed in two separate criminal complaints, was lying on the road, prompting a concerned citizen to alert a patrolling Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputy on Interstate 68, according to one of the complaints.

The deputy said he yelled for Harris to wake up multiple times, but Harris would only respond with light groans, so the deputy “missed a single dose of NARCAN.” Harris regained consciousness moments later, the complaint alleges.

Carroll then admitted to the deputy that the two came to the Morgantown area “to purchase fentanyl because of it being ‘better’ than what is allegedly available in South Carolina,” and that she and Harris “snorted” fentanyl just before traveling toward Maryland with the child in the back seat, according to court records.

Harris is charged with gross child neglect creating a risk of serious bodily injury in connection to that incident.

Three days later, another criminal complaint alleges that Harris, having just been given a personal recognizance bond after he was arrested, robbed a woman.

That June 22 incident happened in the parking garage of the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place in Morgantown. Police said that the victim told them a man grabbed her in the stairwell, and in self-defense, she hit him with her water bottle and yelled as loudly as she could. The man then let go of her, but the victim dropped her phone, and when she bent over to grab it, the man grabbed her car keys, the complaint alleges.

Later that day, police said they found a man matching the description of the robbery suspect that the victim provided walking on Holland Avenue in Westover. Police detained him, ultimately arresting him on a second degree robbery charge.

Harris is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on a combined $75,000 surety/cash bond.