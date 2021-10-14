Man pronounced dead after fatal car crash in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A man was pronounced dead on scene after a single-car accident in Monongalia County on Wednesday.

Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle over a hill early Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release. Deputies found a 2008 Porsche Cayenne Turbo on its top on Kingwood Pike near the 1-68 overpass.

After investigation, Deputies determined that car was speeding, went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver, Philip V. Soldatchenkov, 43, of Annadale, Va., was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies of the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were assisted on the scene by Monongalia County Sheriffs Office Accident Reconstructionist Team, Mon EMS, Cool Springs VFD and the WV Medical Examiner’s Office.