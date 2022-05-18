STAR CITY, W.Va. — A man who drowned last week in Star City has been identified.

On May 13, officers with the Star City Police Department were dispatched to Edith Barill Park for a report of a man who drowned in the river, according to a press release.

When officers arrived, they spoke with witnesses who identified the location where the man was last seen going under the water, the release states.

Officers organized a search with a dive team using sonar equipment in the early morning hours of May 14, and they were able to recover the man’s body, according to the release.

The man was identified as Rusty Adams, 31, of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, and his remains were sent to the state medical examiner’s office for further examination, according to the release.