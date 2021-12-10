Manchin & Becerra: WVU Rockefeller Institute leading in treating drug abuse

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senator Joe Manchin and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra toured the Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute in Morgantown together on Friday.

They met with doctors and talked about the latest innovative technologies used to treat drug addiction. According to Senator Manchin, over 100,000 people died last year due to overdoses, and he said he brought Becerra to the WVU Rockefeller center to show him how West Virginia is leading the way in advancing the science of drug addiction treatment.

Manchin and Becerra during their tour of the institute (WBOY image)

“I think it’s been hopefully helpful for the Secretary to see what we have available here and how we can help our great country and the rest of the parts of our country that might be struggling with addiction problems that we have and other things that we are having challenges, mental illness, that could be cured with non-evasive type procedures,” said Senator Manchin.

“What we are seeing here today, I hope we’re going to see in the entire country in the near future,” said Becerra. “Because if we do that, we’re not only going to extend life for a while for folks, but we’re going to make it high quality for a long time. So, I’m thrilled to be here. If the Department of Health and Human Services can in any way be a good partner to what we saw here today, America will be better off.”

Manchin and Becerra also toured the new Mon Health Neighborhood Hospital in White Hall.