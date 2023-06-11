MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County community gathered in Morgantown on Sunday to participate in a walk to remember those lost to the dangers of fentanyl.

The walk was started by Jennifer Forester after her daughter Mikkel passed away due to fentanyl poisoning with the goal of informing others about the dangers of fentanyl poisoning and put a stop to it all together.

“The numbers are off the charts as far as what’s going on in Morgantown and in the state of West Virginia and in the country as a whole. Fentanyl poisonings are huge, we’re losing a generation of people. I’ve got several people here at the Mountainlair here today that have lost someone, and we want to make people know what’s going on so we can stop it,” Forester said.

The walk started at Mountainlair Green and went to Courthouse Square. Once participants reached Courthouse Square, they were welcome to listen to several guest speakers regarding the dangers of fentanyl poisoning and their own experiences with fentanyl. The Monongalia County Health Department was also on site handing out free naloxone and fentanyl test strips.

Mon. County Health Department Threat Preparedness Program Chief of Operations Joseph Klass said, “you know by raising awareness and providing naloxone and fentanyl testing strips, you know, we’re trying to save lives and reduce fatalities from substance misuse because every life lost is, you know, someone who’s not able to, you know, give back, make a difference, you know, one life lost is too many.”

Forester hopes that everyone learned something at the walk today and wants to encourage people to teach their kids about the dangers of fentanyl.

There are numerous organizations in Monongalia County that can provide services for fentanyl poisoning as well as naloxone and fentanyl testing strips. This includes the Monongalia County Health Department, West Virginia Peers and Monongalia County EMS.