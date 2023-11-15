MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Actor Mario Lopez, who is known for his role in “Saved by the Bell,” will attend the 2024 WVU Medicine Children’s Annual Gala in February.

The WVU Medicine Children’s Annual Gala announced on Nov. 15 that Mario Lopez will emcee the 2024 event (Courtesy: WVU Medicine Children’s)

The official Facebook page for the Gala announced on Wednesday that Lopez will emcee the 20th annual event.

This year’s theme is “To the City of Lights,” and the event is scheduled for Feb. 10, 2024, at the Morgantown Event Center at Waterfront Place. Tickets for the Gala go on sale on Dec. 5 and 9 a.m., according to the event website.

The event helps support WVU Medicine Children’s patients, families, healthcare teams, and staff, according to its Facebook page. In the past, money from the event has been used to provide vital equipment and critical programs to the hospital.