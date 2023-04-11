BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Marion County man is facing charges after a Monongalia County residence was raided “based upon evidence obtained during an operation.”

According to a criminal complaint, the Mon Metro Drug Task Force first executed a search warrant on Thursday, Feb. 23 on Mason Dixon Highway in Maidsville.

Charles Strosnider

While in the residence, task force members say they made contact with Charles Strosnider, 51, of Fairview.

During the search of the residence, task force members say they located a cell phone, “multiple” firearms, more than 15 grams of fentanyl and more than 30 grams of methamphetamine; the phone had a Facebook account on it belonging to “Charles Strosnider”, as well as videos of Strosnider and photos of two bags of “a crystalline substance, consistent with methamphetamine.”

When reviewing the evidence, “chats extracted from the phone showed multiple conversations setting up drug transactions,” according to the complaint.

Strosnider was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl after that February incident.

Then, on Saturday, April 8, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department received a tip that Strosnider was at The Bells in Blacksville, according to a separate criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, they say they found Strosnider “inside playing poker machines” and took him into custody due to outstanding warrants.

Deputies searched Strosnider and say they found two blue Xanax pills and a phone with “a text message conversation between him and another male” talking about meeting “to buy a ‘thirty’ worth of a narcotic.”

A backpack containing a set of scales with a white powder residue, plastic bags containing a white powdery substance and a locked magnetic box was also found near where Strosnider was sitting in Bells, according to the complaint.

While deputies were waiting outside, they say the man Strosnider was texting pulled into the parking lot and “admitted to coming to Bells to meet up with Strosnider to buy 30 dollars’ worth of heroin.”

Strosnider has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was no longer being held in North Central Regional Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.