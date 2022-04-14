MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mountaineer Area Robotics or MARS Robotics is preparing to compete in the world championship robotics competition on April 20. The MARS team is made up of 40 students from five counties in the area.

Previously, in a New York competition, they took first place. In Pittsburgh and Knoxville competitions, they took second place. MARS Robotics already had a spot in the world championship; in 2017, they were awarded a Chairman’s Award, for their outreach efforts in West Virginia, out of all teams in the world, which granted them a spot for 10 years at the world competition.

“Most of the team had never gone to a competition before this year because of COVID, and two years of competition being canceled, and kind of, after those first three competitions, it gave our entire team a really good perspective on what to anticipate for this worlds competition,” said Colin Street, MARS President.

The team’s head coach said that the students are putting in hard work and sacrificing a lot to be as competitive as possible.

“When we come back from events, we often come back with new ideas on how to be more competitive. This is a holiday. Probably most of their classmates are sleeping in today, maybe playing some video games; my kids are up at the practice field rewiring, recoding, working hard, that’s the exciting thing to work with these students,” said Earl Scime, Head Coach, MARS.

Mars Robotics will face 450 of the top robotics teams in Houston, Texas for the world championship.