STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Marshals Service is searching for a man who it says is wanted by the West Virginia State Police for first degree sexual assault after an incident on the Caperton Rail Trail near the Star City Park.

Emilio Pascual Guzman

The Marshals Service said the incident happened on the evening of Sept. 20, 2022, and the victim was female.

Emilio Pascual Guzman, 31, who Marshals say is 5’08” tall and 130 pounds, is believed to “have ties to Guatemala” and go by the aliases Tony Gabriel and Antonio Gabriel Mendez. Marshals said they are trying to apprehend him in the north central West Virginia area, but did not provide a more exact location.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked by the Marshals Service to call them at 304-623-0486 or contact 911 for immediate assistance.