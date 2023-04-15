MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The Morgantown Public Library held a special reading from Mary the Mountaineer for local children on Saturday.

The event was free and open to the public as a part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Student’s from WVU’s Reed College of Media helped put together the event for their senior capstone.

Mary the Mountaineer reading to children at the Morgantown Public Library.

The Mountaineer read three stories to the children and provided picture opportunities for everyone. Crafts tables were even set up for the children interact with as well.

“The biggest thing, which is actually what Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library stands for, is the fact that we’re trying to build a more positive relationship with children and reading. Especially in lower-class communities. Just the importance of reading, literature and being literate,” Stephen Santivasei, the creative director for the event, said.

The Morgantown Public Library will host more events like this one over the summer.