MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A proclamation was signed by the Monongalia County Commission to observe May as Better Hearing and Speech Month to raise awareness about hearing and speech problems.

The proclamation was brought forth by the Quota Club of Morgantown, which is partnering with Hearing Central to provide free adult hearing screenings in May.

One thing people may not know is that hearing loss is associated with diseases or syndromes like Dementia or Alzheimer’s. In 2017, the Lancet Commission listed treating your hearing loss as the number one modifiable factor in reducing your risk of dementia.

“If you catch it fast enough, you can avoid the degradation of your hearing,” Commissioner Sean Sikora said.

According to the World Health Organization’s first World Report on Hearing:

Noise is now being acknowledged as an important public health issue and a top environmental risk faced by the world today.

Over 50% of people aged 12–35 years listen to music via personal audio devices at volumes that pose a risk to their hearing.

A rule of thumb for staying safe is to keep the volume below 60%.

If you frequently use personal audio devices around loud sounds: instead of turning the volume up, consider using noise-canceling earphones or headphones.

Listening through personal audio devices should not exceed 80 dB (adults) or 75 dB (sensitive users: e.g., children) for 40 hours a week.

Listeners who regularly use portable audio devices can expose themselves to the same level of sound in 15 minutes of music at 100 dB that an industrial worker would receive in an 8-hour day at 85 dB.

Sikora is hoping that the proclamation will only help people be aware moving forward.

“I think it’s important for people to be cognizant of individuals that may live around them, work around them that might have speech or hearing problems and maybe not even know it,” Sikora said. Most people they gave some statistics at a meeting about people that are not even aware of hearing loss and that’s one thing that people don’t regularly go to their doctors and check so we just want to raise awareness, ask their doctor, and go get tested.”