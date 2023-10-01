MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mayfield Farm is creating a name for itself by hosting its inaugural Fall Fest.

The family-owned cut flower farm is a hidden gem tucked away off County Route 75/4 in Morgantown, with half an acre used for production. The event was held from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. making it a full day of flower-filled festivities, with nearly 200 people visiting.

Decor for Mayfield Farm’s Fall Fest

Kelly and Zane Ross are the couple behind the beauty, as the team works together in different ways to create the variety that is Mayfield Farm. The pair moved to the location out of a desire for a slower pace of life and with the urge to indulge their green thumb.

Kelly said in an interview with 12 News that the two were not initially sure of what it was they wanted to grow, but the idea of flowers came naturally to them.

While Kelly mainly tends to the flowers, Zane has his hand in beekeeping, now officially selling their Mayfield Farm pure raw honey to the public.

The farm features 2000 dahlia plants alone and nearly 100 flowers of various species, which isn’t only good on the eyes but on its pollinators as well.

Images from the flower fields at Mayfield Farm.

For its first annual Fall Fest, Mayfield Farm featured not only its plants and honey, but food from local restaurant Hill and Hollow, another local farm’s freshly made sourdough, lawn games and live music from The Sweaty Hand String Band.

12 News spoke with Kelly Ross on why she and her husband Zane felt the need to host the event.

“We have opened our farm to guests around town to come and just experience what we get to do every day. Which is just be among the flowers, experience all this peace and beauty out here. We just wanted to have something to celebrate fall, celebrate our farm and in particular our dahlias,” Kelly said.

However, this was Mayfield Farm’s last event of the season as frost is on its way and the flower beds will soon be put to rest, though Kelly said that the farm hopes to hold a Spring event sometime next year.

You can keep up with Mayfield Farm and its journey through its website, Facebook and Instagram pages.