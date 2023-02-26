MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Beekeepers Association (MCBA) held one of its two “beginner beekeeper classes,” at the Monongalia County Center between 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Members of the Beekeepers Association took turns discussing the different parts of a hive, anatomy of bees and other aspects of beekeeping. Mike Lamp, president of the Association, felt that it would be a great idea to bring in community members to learn more about a “cool way to save the world!”

A total of 58 participants registered, in which they had to preregister for the class. Those who registered and attend next Sunday’s class will receive a “beginner beekeeper certification” for the state of West Virginia. Taking part in this class will not only make you a member of the MCBA, but the West Virginia Beekeepers Association as well.

It was $50 per person to take the beginner class. The second part of the class will be held on March 4.

When asked by a 12 News reporter why he feels this is an important class to offer the community members, Lamp said, “pollinator awareness is important as a whole. Pollinators have been on the decline for years, and it’s important to bring that awareness not only to honeybees but to all different types of pollinators. But, these types of classes are a good starter for anyone who wants to learn more about that, and it gets more advocates out there so that we can spread that information better.”

At the beginning of April, for the very first time, MCBA is offering an open aviary, which is a location where beehives and honey bees are kept. MCBA will have people come in to get some hands-on experience. that way they can get more comfortable before handling bees on their own.

For more information and course updates, you can check out the MCBA website.